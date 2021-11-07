Shots fired as hundred strong mob attacks Mossos

Shots fired as a hundred strong mob attacks Mossos Officers in Barcelona.

Reportedly a mob attacked multiple officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra as they attempted to take away a person that they had arrested.

The group of officers fired three shots into the air in Barcelona after they were surrounded by about 100 people. Six officers were reportedly injured in the incident. The mob was able to take the arrested man away from the officers.

According to Efe, sources in the police confirmed that the shocking incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, November 6. Officers had attended an incident at a bar in Miguel Hernández street, in the Nou Barris district. A man had reportedly been stealing alcohol.

Officers attended the scene of the incident and arrested the man. They also discovered a person who was imitating a Guardia Urbana officer. This was being recorded by another person.

According to El Correo: “At that moment, a group of about a hundred people approached the police and several of them took the man they had arrested and handcuffed.”

The officers fired three shots into the air. They did so to remain safe from the mob.

Six officers were injured in the incident. They were able to arrest four people though. Reportedly the arrested person soon surrendered himself to the police at the station in Nou Barris. The man was still handcuffed.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

