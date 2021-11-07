Princess Charlotte could “inherit priceless Diana heirloom instead of Lilibet”

Princess Charlotte reportedly could “inherit priceless Diana heirloom instead of Lilibet.”

On her wedding day, Princess Diana wore a gorgeous tiara. A new report has said that Diana’s heirloom will be inherited by young Charlotte rather than the Sussex’s daughter Lilibet.

When Charlotte is old enough it is expected that she will be given “the pick of the palace jewels” according to a source speaking to The Mirror. Charlotte’s father Prince William is second in line to the throne.

Diana wore the tiara when she married Prince Charles in July 1981. The tiara is said to be “priceless”. The pair married on July 29.

The Spencer family owned the tiara for nearly a hundred years before the wedding. Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes both wore the tiara at their weddings.

Diana could have chosen to use jewellery from the Queen’s collection for her wedding. Instead, she opted to wear her family heirloom. In 2018 Meghan Markle borrowed jewellery from the Queen.

Royal sources have told GoodToKnow that deliberations regarding the tiara are already underway. The tiara is currently in the safe hands of Diana’s brother. Reportedly he is keeping it safe for Charlotte.

One source commented: “William is quite aware the earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

According to New Idea magazine, Charlotte cannot wait to try on Diana’s tiara. A source commented: “Lotte knows all about her ‘Granny Diana’ – after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara.”

