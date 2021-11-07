People urged to get booster jabs to save Christmas. The Health Secretary is encouraging people to get their booster jabs.

In a bid to avoid the return of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas eligible people have been urged to get their booster jabs. Coronavirus booster jabs are available to the elderly and vulnerable people.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, nearly 30 per cent over 80s and 40 per cent of over 50s have not yet had their booster jab in England. Nearly 10 million people have received theirs though.

Sajid Javid Health Secretary has called on youngsters to ask eligible relatives to get the coronavirus booster shot and the flu vaccine. Javid has said that if “we all come together and play our part” we can “avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas”.

Javid commented: “Almost 10 million people in the UK have received their Covid-19 booster and third jabs, a phenomenal achievement in under two months,”

“As we approach this milestone, I want to thank those who have come forward and urge everybody across the nation to get vaccinated, get protected and get boosted.

“We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter.

“I strongly urge everybody who is eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine to take up the offer as soon as you can.

“For those not yet eligible, please help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs, it could save their life.

“And if you haven’t yet had your first and second vaccines, it is not too late, the NHS will always be there to welcome you with open arms.

“This truly is a national mission.

“If we all come together and play our part, we can get through this challenging winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas.”

