Norwegian fugitive arrested in Benalmadena

As confirmed in a statement from the National Police force in Benalmadena, a 48-year-old Norwegian fugitive was arrested in the town on Tuesday, November 2. This individual was allegedly wanted by judicial authorities of his home country in relation to a crime of illicit trafficking of drugs, narcotics, and narcotic substances from Spain.

A European arrest and surrender order had apparently been in force against this man since October 21, 2021. It had been issued by the District Court of Nord-Troms og Senja, in Norway.

His arrest took place in the Costa del Sol municipality of Benalmadena. It came after he had been detained, and investigating officers subsequently discovered during checks on the detainee that the arrest warrant was in place against him. At this point, he was taken into custody.

According to the National Police, the contents of his arrest warrant indicated that since the autumn of 2020, this individual had been involved in the importation of narcotics into Norway from Spain. The detainee has been placed at the disposition of the Central Court of Instruction No2 of the National Court of Madrid, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

