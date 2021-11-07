Liverpool suffer first defeat of the season



West Ham moved up into third place in the Premier League table this afternoon, Sunday, November 7, at the London Stadium. An incredible display saw the Hammers hand Liverpool their first defeat of the season. Jurgen Klopp‘s men came into this match just one win short of a new club record of 26 unbeaten league matches.

Mixed fortunes now see David Moyes‘ resurgent team climbing above Liverpool, denting their aspirations of winning the title again. On this kind of form, West Ham can actually be serious contenders for the top spot, showing true grit and resilience against a powerful Liverpool side.

As own goal from Alisson after only four minutes gave the London club’s fans plenty to cheer about. The Brazilian somehow managed to turn Pablo Fornals’ corner into his own net. It took until the 41st minute for Trent Alexander-Arnold to level the scores when he received the ball from Mohamed Salah and curled it into the goal beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

It could well have been a 10-a-side match if the referee had wanted it, with two incidents looking like they deserved red cards. Jordan Henderson went down after a heavy challenge from Aaron Cresswell, while Ogbonna took a loose elbow to his face from Diego Jota, leading to a substitution.

Sadio Mane came close to putting the Reds in front after the break, but Fabianzki parried his close-range volley. Craig Dawson was unlucky with a header as well. It was Fornais who broke the deadlock on 67 minutes, with Alisson unable to do anything with his low shot.

Just seven minutes later, Kurt Zouma put the Hammers 3-1 up, heading home to put his team in a strong position. When Divock Origi lowered the deficit after 83 minutes, it led to a tense last few minutes, but West Ham held on to take the victory, 3-2.

