Instagram: A blessing or a curse? Many people are addicted to Instagram with it being the first and last thing they look at each day.

Questions have been raised on how the app could affect mental health. Frances Haugen previously commented that Instagram is “more dangerous than other forms of social media.” This, came after research carried out by Instagram revealed that it could be damaging to health.

Instagram though stated that the research confirms the company’s “commitment to understanding complex and difficult issues”.

Dani from South Wales spoke to the BBC about using Instagram and the discrimination she has faced. Dani uses the platform to make a living. She beat her addiction to alcohol in the past and believes that Instagram can be addictive too.

Dani told the BBC: “Instagram is the biggest blessing and biggest curse of my life”,

“When you’re a trans person with an account that isn’t private, it opens you up to abuse anyway – but some of the hate I’ve had online has been soul-destroying.

“The hateful comments were vile. Someone even sent me a thread where people had taken images of me and were ridiculing me.”

Dani added: “I’ve been sober for a few years now, but I feel Instagram is bad for people with addictive personalities. It’s the same feeling you get, the need to have more and more.”

Speaking to a committee of Lords and MPs Frances Haugen previously said that Instagram stimulates “social comparison”. Haugen believes that this is bad for children.

The Instagram platform has been defended by Sir Nick Clegg. He is a vice president at Meta who own Instagram. He commented that the platform is enjoyed by the “overwhelming majority” of teenage girls.

