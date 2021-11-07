HALLOWEEN in Marbella was better late than never for 15000 people who visited the Haunted Park on Saturday November 6 as the weather forecast meant postponement from the previous Sunday.

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the site and stressed that “now more than ever, after these very tough months of the pandemic, we want our residents to begin to regain normalcy and enjoy activities with family and friends.”

She went on to emphasise the importance of holding events respecting security and protection measures against Covid-19, thanked the work and dedication of the Party delegation, “which has managed to transform this enclave into an amusement park for all ages” and the collaboration of the local dance academies that were in charge of livening up the day on the stage installed in the central area.

“We have wanted to continue with a format that has already had great success on the occasion of the San Bernabé festival,” she said referring to the fact that the La Represa Haunted Park had a space, with more than 50 free attractions, reserved for both children and adults, where they could enjoy passages of terror, laser combat activities, a ghost bus, a living cemetery, trampolines and a boat ride.

