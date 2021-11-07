Guardia Civil officer run over at checkpoint

A Guardia Civil officer has been run over at a breathalyser checkpoint.

A 30-year-old officer from the Guardia Civil has been injured after being run over at a checkpoint. The officer had been performing breathalyser checks in Toledo’s Illescas. The officer was rushed to the Virgen de la Salud Hospital in Toledo after the incident.

According to sources from the emergency services 112 in Castilla-la Mancha, the officer was injured shortly after midnight. The incident took place on the CM-4010 close to the town of Illescas.

The officer was rushed to the hospital using a basic life support ambulance. Local police have been involved in the shocking incident too.

No further details are known at this time.

