Deadly concert stampede could have been caused by needle spiking. One security guard was even “jabbed” in the neck.

A concert tragedy is being investigated by the authorities in Houston Texas. An investigation is underway to determine how a deadly stampede led to the death of eight people. The incident happened at a Travis Scott concert.

Authorities are said to be considering the possibility that needle spiking occurred at the event. Needle spiking is where a person is unknowingly injected with drugs. One hypothesis suggests that concertgoers were needle spiked before the deadly stampede occurred. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner commented on the theory on Saturday, November 6.

According to the police chief, several opioid overdoses happened at the concert. One security guard had attempted to restrain a concertgoer. The security guard was “jabbed” in the neck.

The security guard lost consciousness due to the alleged “needle spiking”. According to Finner, Naloxone was administered to the security guard to reverse the reaction. Naloxone is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

According to Houston fire chief Sam Pena, “several” doses of Naloxone were given by medical personnel at the concert. The exact number of Naloxone doses administered was not released though.

Finner confirmed that a criminal investigation is being pursued. Houston Police Department’s homicide and narcotics units are involved in the investigation.

Around 50,000 people had been attending the concert to enjoy the music of rapper Travis Scott. The concert was taking place outside.

