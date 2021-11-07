Corpse discovered in burned-out van at the port

A corpse was discovered in a burned-out van at the port in Malaga.

Shockingly the deceased person was discovered late on Saturday night, November 6. The body was discovered inside a burnt-out van. The van had been parked at the port of Malaga.

According to the emergency services 112, they were alerted to a fire by several witnesses. The witnesses had seen a van on fire. The van was parked in the parking area at the port on Calle Ferrocarril in Malaga. The incident was reported shortly after 11 PM.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze. There were able to extinguish the van. The firefighters discovered a corpse inside the vehicle.

The National Police are now investigating the incident. The judicial protocol has been activated to determine the cause of the blaze which left one person dead.

No further details are known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.