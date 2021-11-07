Booster jab bookings to be opened early

Booster jab bookings to be opened a month early.

From Monday, November 8, people will be able to book their booster jabs a month in advance. The booking system is being changed to make it even easier for people to get their booster shots.

According to the government: “From Monday 8th November, the National Booking System will allow someone to pre-book their booster appointment a month before they are eligible.

“Everyone aged over 50 and all those most at risk from COVID-19 should get a booster six months after their second dose. Currently, someone can only book an appointment at six months.”

The government added: “From Monday, they will be able to book their appointment after five months. This means that someone could pre-book their jab for the day they reach the six month milestone, rather than waiting days or weeks for a convenient appointment.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid commented: “COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your family ahead of a challenging winter and this change to the booking system will make it as easy as possible for people to book their booster jabs.

“This will accelerate the booster programme, ensure the NHS is able to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and importantly help more people maintain protection against COVID-19 as we know immunity will dip over time.

“Please do not delay – come and get the jab to keep the virus at bay.”

