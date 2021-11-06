Woman arrested over paddle boarder deaths in Wales

A woman has been arrested following the death of four paddle boarders in Wales.

Police say the suspect comes from South Wales and has been released under investigation.

The arrest comes as a fourth person, 41-year-old Andrea Powers from Bridgend, has died. She was in hospital after the incident.

Morgan Rogers, 24, from Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontardulais, Swansea, and Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Port Talbot also died in the incident.

Emergency services rescued another five people from the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest, they did not have any injuries.

They had all been part of a group of nine who had been part of a weekend paddleboarding trip organised by South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co on Saturday, October 30.

“Following the incident on Cleddau River, Haverfordwest on Saturday 30/10 a woman from the South Wales area has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as part of the investigation,” police said.

“She has been released under investigation.”

Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police added: “Sadly we can also confirm that 41-year-old Andrea Powell from the Bridgend area, who was in hospital following the incident, has now died.”

“Our thoughts are with her family, and all those involved in this tragic incident.”

Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven who was also on the trip said Mr O’Dwyer, a former soldier and father-of-three, died attempting to rescue two other paddleboarders in the group who had got into difficulty near the weir.