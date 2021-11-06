Travis Scott ‘absolutely devastated’ after festival deaths

Rapper Travis Scott has spoken out about the deaths of at least eight people at a music festival in Texas.

Rapper Travis Scott has said he is “absolutely devastated” following the deaths of at least eight people who were killed in a crowd surge as he performed at a music festival in Texas.

In a post on social media, the musician said the police had his “total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

The “mass casualty incident” happened during Scott’s performance at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, yesterday, November 5.

During Scott’s performance, the crowds moved closer to the stage causing a surge. Scott stopped performing during his 75-minute set after noticing that fans were in distress and asked security to assist people out of the crowd.

In a statement released today, Scott said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

“Houston PD (police department) has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

“Love You All.”