Save My Life 6 comes to Benidorm Palace

The first Save My Life event since the pandemic takes place at the Benidorm Palace on Sunday, November 14. Save My Life 6 should be a rocking show and all proceeds are in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing.

All acts and backstage staff have given their time for free and Benidorm Palace has donated the venue for free in order for every cent raised from the ticket sales to goes directly to the registered charity.

The charity re-homes rescue dogs, from as far as Malaga if needed, paying for the expensive veterinary bills, including surgery. The charity is foster based but works very closely with Benidorm dogs’ home, where dog walkers are always needed and welcome, just bring a lead! You can imagine during Covid, the dogs’ home really struggled, and this is a chance to help it bounce back.

The last event raised a staggering 18,000 euros, and this year the aim to beat that total with help from the local community and the businesses who continue to give generously.

Save My Life 6 tickets are on sale now, at 10 euros each with over 800 of the 900 available already sold. We advise that masks are worn when not sat at your table. Doors open at 12:00 noon and the show is scheduled to finish at approximately 6.00pm. There is food available, with fish and chips or chicken and chips both priced at 8 euros. There’s also a full bar open.

For tickets and information, click here.

The registered charity number is: CV01061411A

