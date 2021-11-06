Ross Kemp leads 2021 Poppy Appeal in London

Ross Kemp led 2,000 proud poppy sellers in London for the 2021 Poppy Appeal.

Organisers of the event were hoping to raise a huge £80,000 for the Royal British Legion.

With the health pandemic preventing sellers from face-to-face collecting last year, hundreds of servicemen and women took to London’s streets to shake their tins at train stations and offices around the capital.

TV presenter and former actor Ross Kemp was also joined by magician Richard Jones, who serves in the Household Cavalry.

Richard, who won Britain’s Got Talent said: “Because of Covid even more veterans than ever need our help.”

I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who got involved in #LondonPoppyDay today. It was such an honour to be there. Please look out for volunteers in your area and find out ways you can get involved here

Ross said: “It is not always the ones who are obviously wounded but there are those who look perfectly normal on the outside but have unseen mental issues because of what they have experienced.”

The Royal British Legion aim to raise £45 million this year for veterans and their families.