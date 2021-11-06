Premier League club sack manager after WINNING the match



Despite guiding Norwich City to their first win of this season today, Saturday, November 6, the club has fired manager Daniel Farke. A 2-1 victory away to Brentford this afternoon was not enough to save the German coach.

The Canaries had lost eight of their previous ten games, and Farke was handed a new four-year contract back in July before the season started.

“Norwich City can confirm that head coach Daniel Farke has left the club with immediate effect. Daniel departs Carrow Road having overseen 208 competitive games at the helm across a four-and-a-half-year spell”, read a club statement this evening.

It continued, “He joined the club in the summer of 2017, guiding City to a 14th-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship in his opening season in England. The 2018/19 season was a memorable one, as Daniel’s side claimed the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League”.

“After a season in the Premier League, a second Championship league title followed in the 2020/21 campaign, as City accumulated a club record 97 points, securing a return to the top-flight at the first attempt. Backroom staff members Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all also left the club. The club will issue a further update on its first team staff in due course”, it concluded.

Stuart Webber, Norwich City’s sporting director added, “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one. I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

