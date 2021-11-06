Menorca and Formentera incommunicado with 14 metre waves

Formentera is reportedly isolated today, Saturday, November 6, as a result of the strong winds that storm Blas is causing. The Balearic island is experiencing gusts of up to 100kph. Meanwhile, Menorca cannot be accessed by boat either, because the ports of Mao and Ciutadella have been closed for the same reason.

Balearia had already announced on Friday 5 that it was suspending all its connections between Mallorca and Menorca until next Monday 8, in anticipation of this expected storm.

Storm Blas will keep the islands on alert throughout the whole weekend. Heavy rains hit the region on Thursday 4, and Friday 5, with a powerful hailstorm that turned the Mallorcan municipality of Capdepera, in the Cala Rajada area, white. This has now given way to dangerous gusts of wind that are being felt throughout the archipelago.

Despite a difficult night, emergency services have not yet reported any notable incidents. There is a risk from strong coastal winds and waves throughout the weekend, and the highest waves are predicted to reach between 10 and 14 metres.

Strong land winds are forecast today and tomorrow, Sunday 7, in the Balearic Islands, a warning that also extends to Catalonia and Aragon. Heavy rains and storms in certain areas of the Balearic Islands could see accumulations reaching 30 litres/m².

The population has been asked to show caution, and they are recommended not to approach coastal areas. It is also recommended to avoid parking vehicles in areas that may be affected by waves. Civil protection is recommending securing doors, windows, and all those objects that may fall onto the public road. They also suggest moving away from cornices, trees, walls, buildings under construction, or cranes that may come down.

Meteored, the weather experts, had warned of the possibility of a strong hurricane, with a storm anchored in the sea between Sicily, Algeria, and the Balearic Islands. This is what is known as a ‘medicane’, a hurricane with Mediterranean characteristics, like the one that occurred in Sicily a few weeks ago, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

