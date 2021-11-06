Marbella’s programme to promote adapted sport

The Marbella City Council has included the CADI association in the ‘Marca Marbella’ sponsorship program with the aim of helping to spread and promote adapted sport.

Marbella’s councillor for the branch, Manuel Cardeña, explained that the adapted sport initiative “seeks to make visible and raise awareness about the rights of people with disabilities to participate in all areas of society and specifically in sport.”

“It will allow the organisation of several talks-colloquium by the entity’s specialised staff on specific programs in this area.”

In addition, with this sponsorship “we want to support families, guide them regarding the resources, rights and therapies available, in addition to offering a complete program of therapeutic, sports and leisure activities, always taking into account their special needs,” he said.

Cardeña has considered this agreement important to “making the integration of this group into the world of sport a reality at all levels and under equal conditions.”

“We also want this group to continue to carry out weekly outings to practice paddle surfing, climbing, basketball, sailing or other types of activities,” he stressed.

The councillor has specified that “our intention is to raise awareness in schools, centres, associations, municipal delegations and sports clubs about the reality of the integration of citizens with functional diversity.”

“We are promoting this matter through municipal schools in various disciplines, such as inclusive athletics, basketball, 5-a-side football and wheelchair tennis, with about a hundred participants between the ages of 6 and 68 .”

“We will ensure that these modalities continue to grow in the municipality.”