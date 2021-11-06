Heartless couple give away dog because their kid won’t do his homework

A couple has been branded “heartless” after it was revealed they gave up their dog as punishment to their son because he didn’t do his homework.

A couple has been branded “heartless” online after it was revealed they gave their dog to an animal shelter as punishment for their son because he didn’t do his homework.

The couple have been heavily criticised online after Balch Springs Animal Shelter in Texas, US, posted on Facebook after the “big, friendly” dog, Javier, was given up by his owners because their child refused to do his homework.

“This is Javier and he was surrendered today because his kid would not do his homework,” the post read, saying what a “big friendly guy he is.”

A screenshot of the Facebook post was recently featured on Reditt, with people fuming about the parent’ decision.

One user wrote: “That poor pup. He doesn’t deserve to be tossed out because a kid is being a kid.”

Another added: “How about being an empathetic human and not punishing the innocent being in that situation.”

A third added: “It’s an animal, not a toy that you can just take away when your kid is doing poorly in school.”