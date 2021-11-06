Crazed knife attack leaves family members injured

A crazed knife attack leaves various family members injured. National Police officers have arrested several people after a man allegedly assaulted his partner and her relatives. One man, in particular, was stabbed in the neck leaving him seriously injured.

The events occurred during the early hours of the morning of November 6, at around 1:30 am, when a couple, was admitted to the hospital in Orihuela (Alicante) with stab wounds, according to sources from the National Police.

The National Police received an alert that a man had just been admitted with a knife stuck in his neck and was in a serious condition and had to undergo emergency surgery at the hospital.

The officers opened an investigation and, after several enquiries, they discovered that moments earlier another woman had come in with stab wounds to her hands, which she said had been inflicted by her partner.

Following the initial enquiries, they found that the two people being treated at the hospital were a couple and that, according to the same sources, relatives of the injured woman had apparently caused the husband’s injuries in reprisal for the previous aggression and at the request of the woman.

These relatives and the vehicle in which the injured were allegedly transported have been located. The police have seized the vehicle, are guarding the home where the aggressions allegedly took place and have arrested all the alleged participants in the events, pending clarification of what happened.

The investigation by the National Police is continuing to find out more details of what happened.

