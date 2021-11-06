Breaking news from the world of Formula One

By
Chris King
-
0
Breaking news from the world of Formula One
Breaking news from the world of Formula One. image: creative commons

Breaking news from the world of Formula One

A press release was issued by the Formula One press office today, Friday, November 6, which read as follows:

Formula 1 is delighted to announce that we have extended our contract with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX in Shanghai until 2025. While it has not been possible to include China on the 2022 calendar, due to ongoing pandemic conditions, we are very pleased that this new agreement will ensure our fans in China have Formula 1 racing to look forward to in the coming years.

We are grateful to the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of the People’s Republic of China (CAMF), the Shanghai Administration of Sports, and the Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group for their ongoing engagement and collaboration.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Chinese Grand Prix has been a very important part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2004 and will continue to be in the future.

————-

Stefano Domenicali, President, and CEO of Formula 1, said, “This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025. Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong
and we look forward to continuing our long term partnership”-


He added, “While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here