Breaking news from the world of Formula One



A press release was issued by the Formula One press office today, Friday, November 6, which read as follows:

Formula 1 is delighted to announce that we have extended our contract with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX in Shanghai until 2025. While it has not been possible to include China on the 2022 calendar, due to ongoing pandemic conditions, we are very pleased that this new agreement will ensure our fans in China have Formula 1 racing to look forward to in the coming years.

We are grateful to the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of the People’s Republic of China (CAMF), the Shanghai Administration of Sports, and the Chinese Grand Prix Promoter, Juss Sports Group for their ongoing engagement and collaboration.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Chinese Grand Prix has been a very important part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2004 and will continue to be in the future.

————-

Stefano Domenicali, President, and CEO of Formula 1, said, “This is great news for all of our fans in China and we are delighted to announce this agreement that will see us racing in Shanghai until 2025. Our partnership with the promoter Juss Sports is incredibly strong

and we look forward to continuing our long term partnership”-

He added, “While we are all disappointed we could not include China on the 2022 calendar due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow and we look forward to being back with the fans as soon as we can”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.