Brazilian pop star Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash at 26

Marilia Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular current singers has died in a plane crash at the age of 26 according to authorities. Four others have been killed by the Mendonça plane crash, her uncle, her producer, and two crew members. The accident happened in a countryside area of south-eastern Minas Gerais state and an investigation has begun to determine the cause of the crash.

Mendonça was a Latin Grammy winner in 2019, and was famous for speaking to women through her lyrics about failed relationships. A star in the Brazilian country music style of sertanejo, she started her career as a teenager and was known as the country’s “Queen of Suffering”. Last year as the pandemic hit the live music industry, Mendonça performed a series of online concerts for her fans. One of them set the record for the most-watched live stream in the world, with 3.3 million viewers on Youtube. In 2020 she was the most listened to artist in Brazil on the streaming site Spotify.

Mendonça was due to perform in a city just seven miles from the crash site on Friday night and posted excited videos hours before the crash showing her boarding the plane.

Originally, the singer’s management had said she was alive and well after the news broke of the Mendonça plane crash. Television news showed pictures of the plane near a waterfall in part of the mountainous region in which it fell.

There was disbelief throughout social media once the news finally broke. After her death was confirmed, Brazilian footballer Neymar said on Twitter: “I refuse to believe, I refuse”. Singer Anitta said: “I can’t believe it. I want to believe that there is still hope”