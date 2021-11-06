Assisted reproduction for all females is now an option. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, this Friday signed the Ministerial Order that updates the Portfolio of Services of the National Health System (SNS) so that single women, lesbians, bisexual women and transgender people can access assisted human reproduction (AHR) in the public health system.

According to the estimations of the General Directorate of the SNS and the pharmacy of the Ministry of Health, around 8,500 women could opt for assisted reproduction techniques within the framework of the common portfolio of services as a result of the draft standard.

The measure was announced on 6 July 2018, coinciding with the celebration of LGTBQ Pride, by the former government spokesperson Isabel Celaa, a few weeks after the entry into the Executive of Pedro Sanchez.

The forecast for its implementation at that time was “the first quarter of 2019”, as Celaa explained in a press conference after the Council of Ministers, but the call for new elections, the Government’s agenda and the COVID-19 pandemic have finally postponed its approval.

Women without a partner and lesbian women have had access to public assisted reproduction since 2006, thanks to a law enacted during the presidency of the ‘socialist’ Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

In November 2014, the Ministry of Health led by the ‘popular’ Ana Mato decided to restrict this right at the national level, although the majority of autonomous communities decided ‘motu proprio’ to continue offering it despite the lack of legal certainty. Mato justified that “the lack of a male partner is not a medical problem”.

The president of the State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals (LGTBQ), Uge Sangil, pointed out that this is “a historic day”. “Today is going to be a political moment that should be written in capital letters. It is one of those days when you think that activism is worthwhile, that the fatigue, the tears, the perseverance and the strength make sense”, she said emotionally. Assisted female reproduction is going to change the lives of so many women and will change the future of our country.

