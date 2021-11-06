5 of the UK’s biggest supermarkets commit to halving their environmental impact

Five of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have pledged to halve their environmental impact.

Five bosses of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have pledged to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of the decade.

As leaders met in Glasgow for the COP26 climate change summit, bosses from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S have promised they will work with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to reduce their environmental impact.

They have said they will halve their contributions to global warming caused by forests being cut down to fill baskets, the impact of agriculture and seafood and the amount of packaging they use.

They will submit data to WWF each year as well as publishing their actions.

The supermarkets said in a joint statement: “As CEOs of leading UK food retailers, we recognise that a future without nature is a future without food. By 2030 we need to halt the loss of nature.”

WWF chief executive Tanya Steele said: “Food production is one of the biggest threats to our planet and we will only tackle the climate and nature emergency if food retailers play their part.”

“The promises these CEOs have made are game-changing and we hope other food retailers will follow in their footsteps so that every shopper can be confident that the products they buy aren’t fuelling the climate crisis and pushing precious wildlife closer to the brink.”

The food sector is responsible for over 30 per cent of climate emissions and 60 per cent of nature loss around the planet.