TWO good evenings out to be enjoyed on the Costa del Sol with a choice of either classical music in Estepona or classic tapa in Benalmadena.

Beethoven and Chopin

BELGIAN classical pianist Ben Roels is to perform in Estepona at 8pm on Friday November 19 at the Felipe VI Auditorium.

He has the honour of being one of the last musicians to study with the legendary Italian pianist Aldo Ciccolini and for this show he will be highlighting works by Beethoven and Chopin.

He made his concert debut with Rachmaninov’s 2nd piano concerto and presently offers an extended concerto repertoire including Mozart, Chopin, Beethoven, Liszt, De Greef, Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Gershwin.

This will be the first time that the pianist has performed in his current home town and he says that he is looking forward to appearing in front of a local audience.

Tickets for this charity concert which cost €10 can be purchased at www.tafestepona.com and at the box office, from two hours before the start of the show.

Ruta de la Tapa

THE Benalmadena Ruta de la Tapa de Cine runs until November 14 in preparation for the opening of the 20th edition of FICCAB, a festival that projects the municipality into the international cinematographic field,

This short film contest to which more than 1,000 shorts from all over the world have been entered this year promises to be very successful.

The idea of linking the Ruta de la Tapa with the festival is to encourage business throughout Benalmadena and to allow local residence to take advantage of a tasty yet inexpensive drink and snack in one of 25 participating outlets.

