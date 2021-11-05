THE Food Fairies are back to spread Christmas cheer on the Costa del Sol as Hadas Caradas present the Cirque de Siroko on the evening of Saturday November 27.

At the height of the lockdown and pandemic last year, the Food Fairies were created to ensure that families suffering financial difficulty along the Costa del Sol were at least able to enjoy healthy and filling food.

With Christmas approaching the Food Fairies have flown back and with the support of sponsors Nero Premium Vodka and Roccabox are holding a very special fundraiser at Siroko Beach in Costabella Marbella starting at 7pm.

Guests will be greeted with a glass of cava on arrival and will enjoy a three-course meal as well as musical entertainment from DJ Dan Costello, Tabitha, Jai Northover, Pablo Morale, Sergio Trumpet as well as circus entertainment.

The cost is €60 of which €25 goes straight to the Food Fairies in order for them to obtain as much food as possible for those still in need of assistance.

To reserve your place, please call 677 650 748 in the knowledge that as you have a great time, you’ll be helping others to enjoy the Christmas spirit and you can take part in the auction as well as by purchasing raffle tickets.

If you can’t make the event then perhaps you would be kind enough to buy a child a gift, wrap it, label it showing age and gender and leave at one of the many collection points.

