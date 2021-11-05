Spain to discuss trade routes with China in virtual conference

Spain to discuss trade routes with China in a virtual conference

Prensa Iberica and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China are organising the forthcoming online conference called, “Trade routes between Spain and China: the relaunch after COVID-19”, which will take place next Friday, November 12.

This virtual event will be streamed through all of Prensa Iberica’s Spanish-language titles. It will be attended by Wu Haitao, the Ambassador of China in Spain, who will give a keynote speech on this topic.

Javier Serra, general director of institutional cooperation of the Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX) will also participate in the event, offering a vision of the economic-commercial ties between the two countries.

In the second part of the day, there will be a round table made up of decisive actors in this important commercial link between Spain and China. These will include; Manuel Garcia, president of INTERPORC, the Interprofessional Agrifood Organization of the White-Capped Pig, which represents the sectors of the pig value chain; Chen Keng, president of COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Terminals SLU, the Hong Kong-listed company that is a port investor.

Also involved will be; Marta Blanco, president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations, international division (CEOE Internacional); Liu Jianjun, President of ICBC (Europe) SA, Spanish Branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; and Jose Ignacio Nicolas Correa, President of Nicolas Correa SA, the Spanish manufacturer of industrial machinery.

The table will be moderated by Alfonso Nogales. Attendance at this online event is free, upon registration https://www.eventosprensaiberica.es/evento/rutas-comerciales-entre-espana-y-china-el-relanzamiento-despues-de-la-covid-19/

as reported by elperiodico.com.

