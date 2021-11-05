Roads into Malaga that will be affected by works this weekend

Roadworks on the western ring road will mean a loss of several traffic lanes and several streets in Malaga will be closed due to the half marathon.

The west round of Malaga (MA-20) and the hyper-ring (A-7) will suffer temporary traffic lane cuts throughout the weekend due to the works of the new road that will improve access to the capital from the highway of Las Pedrizas (AP-46).

In the case of the western ring road, the affected section is between the Carlos Haya tunnel and the connection with the A-7, about 850 metres. From 11pm today, November 3, until 6am on Sunday, November 7, the left lane of both roads will remain cut off, while the central lane in the direction of Algeciras will do so only tonight, between 11pm and 6am tomorrow.

As for the A-7, the affected route is barely half a kilometre, at the point where the new branch that is being built will connect with the hyper-ring. The left lane of both roads will be cut off between 11pm tonight until 6pm tomorrow, and from 11pm tomorrow until 6pm on Monday. In addition, the central lane in the direction of Algeciras will also be closed from 11pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday.

On Sunday, November 7, the thirtieth edition of the Malaga City Half Marathon will be held, starting at 9:30am. This will affect different streets of the capital.

These will be the roads affected from 9:30am:

Avenida Manuel Alvar (at the top of the tennis courts), c/Pacifico, Paseo Maritimo Antonio Machado, continues along Avda. Muelle Heredia, Paseo de los Curas, Avda. Canovas del Castillo and Paseo Maritimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso until the top of c/Levi, where you turn 180º to return to Paseo Maritimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Avda. Canovas del Castillo, Paseo de los Curas, Plaza de la Marina, c/Cortina del Muelle, Plaza de la Aduana, c/Alcazabilla, Plaza de la Merced, c/Alamos, c/Carreteria, c / Postigo de Arance, Avda. de la Rosaleda, Pasillo Santa Isabel, Puente de la Esperanza, c/Hilera, Bridge of the Americas, Avda. de la Aurora, c/Conde del Guadalhorce, Plaza Cruz de Humilladero, Avda. Jose Ortega y Gasset, Avda. Juan XXIII, c/Lawyer Federico Orellana Toledano, c/Princesa, c/Pacifico, Avda. Manuel Alvar and arrival at the Ciudad de Malaga Stadium.

Likewise, all EMT lines, with the exception of 62 and 28, will suffer changes in their route and schedule.