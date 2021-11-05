Record 853 migrants cross English Channel in one day

At least 853 migrants crossed the English Channel this week on small boats.

A new record has been reached with at least 853 migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats on Wednesday, November 3.

The Home Office has confirmed that UK authorities were required to rescue and intercept the boats from 25 incidents.

The previous record was 828 migrants in August, according to data.

This comes after French authorities announced the deaths of two migrants this week who were trying to make the same journey across the Channel, it is feared that more were lost at see this week.

Analysis shows that over 21,000 migrants have made the crossing to the UK so far in 2021. This number is more than double the total for 2021.

In 2019, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring last year and pledged in August last year to “make this route unviable.”

The Government then agreed to pay France millions of pounds to strengthen security on its northern coast.

Aid charities and campaigners have called on ministers repeatedly to look into the asylum system due to the increasing numbers.