One dead in Velez-Malaga plane crash

Chris King
One dead in Velez-Malaga plane crash.

One person is confirmed to have died when a light aircraft crashed today, Friday, November 5, in the Velez- Malaga area. Another individual was also injured in the incident. The identities of neither of them has been revealed yet.

According to sources, the accident occurred at around 5.30pm. Several witnesses called the 112 Emergencies Andalucia number to report seeing an aircraft in trouble. They informed that it had come down on an avocado farm close to the runway of the Leoni Benabu aerodrome, in the El Trapiche region of Axarquia.

This aerodrome is the headquarters of the Real Aeroclub de Malaga, and it is believed that the deceased was a member of the said club, travelling as a passenger. The pilot was taken to hospital and is thought to be in a serious condition, but no further information is being released yet.

Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, including a team of firefighters, an ambulance, and patrols from Velez-Malaga Local Police, as reported by diariosur.es.

