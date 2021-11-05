Malaga is up for an award from the European Union

Malaga has just received new support with its selection as a finalist for the 2021 European Capital of Innovation awards from the European Union.

The European Innovation Council promotes this award that has an economic endowment of €1 million and Malaga is a finalist with Dortmund (Germany), Dublin (Ireland) and Vilnius (Lithuania), as announced by the body dependent on the European Union (EU).

Alongside the 2021 European Capital of Innovation award, the EU is also organising the selection of Europe’s first Emerging Innovative City. In this second category, those chosen were Cascais (Portugal), Trondheim (Norway) and Vantaa (Finland).

“The two high-level juries of independent experts selected seven finalists for both categories of iCapital after a very intense selection process that included remote interviews with 16 semi-finalist cities,” the European Innovation Council announced today, November 5.

In addition to the recognition, the winner of the contest for the European Capital of Innovation will receive €1 million, while the two finalists will be awarded €100,000 each.

In the section of emerging European cities, the winner will receive €500,000 and the two finalists will receive €50,000 each.

“All semifinalists will be invited to join a group of pioneering cities that actively push the limits of urban innovation,” the EU body added.

When distinguishing between the two categories, the European body specifies that cities with more than 250,000 inhabitants may be eligible for the awards for the European Capital of Innovation, as well as municipalities of between 50,000 and 249,999 neighbours.

The European Innovation Council adds that the award “recognises European cities for their most innovative urban practices within the framework of a developed, multifaceted and well-functioning urban innovation ecosystem that drives revolutionary innovation.”

This is the seventh edition of the European Capital of Innovation Awards, which this year received 39 applications from all associated countries of the European Union and Horizon Europe.

Barcelona (2014), Amsterdam (2016), Paris (2017), Athens (2018), Nantes (2019) and Leuven (2020) have been the cities that have won the competition promoted by the European Innovation Council.

“The award is managed by the European Innovation Council and the Executive Agency for SMEs. The winners are chosen after an evaluation carried out by two high-level independent expert juries,” the community body specified.