Guardia Civil identifies 1,122 criminals of which four are terrorists

Guardia Civil have prevented and intercepted 1,122 criminals of which four are terrorists.

The Guardia Civil has participated in operation NEPTUNE III-TENTACLE, led by the World Customs Organisation (WCO / WCO), INTERPOL and FRONTEX, with the aim of preventing and intercepting people with possible links to terrorism or transnational organised crime.

During the operation, the Guardia Civil has seized undeclared currency and jewellery and has identified a total of 1,122 people, of which four were under surveillance for their possible links to terrorist activities and one for their links to drug and narcotics trafficking.

It has carried out 342 interventions, as well as 170 aircraft inspections, 42 selective or comprehensive baggage checks, 103 passenger control points, 18 anti-terrorist controls and nine aircraft reconnaissance for the location of explosive devices.

The NEPTUNE III-TENTACLE operation has been developed in two phases.

The first took place from July 1 to 16 in North Africa, and the second was carried out in Spain, France, Italy, Morocco and Tunisia between August 30 and September 12.

Specifically, the focus in Spain has been on the Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas and Josep Tarradellas-Barcelona El Prat airports on regular passenger and freight flights.