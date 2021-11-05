GOURMET offer for visitors to Port Adriano in November with a choice of seven restaurants to choose from.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the month of November, restaurants in Port Adriano have prepared a varied option of menus to allow visitors to enjoy the port out of season

Port Adriano has the Safe Tourism seal that certifies it as a place with a correct implementation of health safety measures against Covid-19 so anyone visiting can be assured that it is as controlled aa possible.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After a summer full of activities, Port Adriano continues to offer interesting leisure alternatives and for November it celebrates its ninth Food Passion event, a delicious chance to enjoy some of the best gastronomy, at reduced prices.

Each of the participating restaurants in Port Adriano offers an elaborate three course menu with a drink costing €18 per person to choose from throughout the month of November on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The participating restaurants are Blue Nest, Vino del Mar, Sa Cantina, El Toro Lighthouse, La Oca, La Terraza and My True Burger where you can enjoy a choice of pizza, Mediterranean cuisine based on fresh and local products from Mallorca and many other delicacies to be savoured in a pleasant environment by the sea.

Thank you for reading ‘Gourmet offer for visitors to Port Adriano in November’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.