Football legend David Ginola signs for ‘I’m A Celebrity’



French international footballing legend, David Ginola, is a huge name who has been revealed by The Sun as a star contestant on this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’. The 54-year-old is reportedly isolating ahead of entering Gwrych Castle in North Wales next month.

His appearance on the hit show comes five years after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a charity match. Ginola fell into a coma and almost died on the pitch, having emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery as a result.

Landing a huge sports star is a big catch for the show’s bosses, with an ITV insider saying, “Signing up David is a real coup for the show, and he’s by far the biggest name going into the castle. He’s also an unexpected addition, as all the speculation tends to revolve around what British celebrities are likely to be on the show”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They added, “But producers always tend to select a veteran sports star for the lineup every year, especially one with a high profile like David unquestionably has”.

All the contestants have been made to undergo isolation prior to the series, to avoid any of the disasters that struck Strictly recently. Ginola’s home, for the time being, is apparently the same cottage that television presenter Vernon Kay used before the last series, near Abergele in Anglesey.

In 1995, Ginola was a big signing by then Newcastle United manager, Kevin Keegan. He became a massive success with British fans, and is sure to be a big favourite with Ant and Dec, who are lifelong fans of the Magpies.

It’s the 25th anniversary of this sensational bit of skill from David Ginola. Magnifique, old son. Magnifique.pic.twitter.com/tEpLQvzqzD — A Funny Old Game (@sid_lambert) October 29, 2021



___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.