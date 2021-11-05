Film review: Definitely, ‘No Man of God’

There have been many films and documentaries on the infamous 1980’s serial killer Ted Bundy, however, ‘No Man of God’ is a little different.

A hoard of movies and documentaries have been released about American serial killer Ted Bundy, from 2019’s ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ starring Zac Efron to Netflix’s ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.’ However, No Man of God is a little different.

Released in cinemas in late August 2021 and with an impressive 79 per cent Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, No Man of God (Amber Sealey) offers compelling performances from Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) as FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and Luke Kirby (A Dog’s Purpose) as Bundy.

The film is basically a two-man show depicting the early days of the FBI’s criminal profiling unit. From 1984 to 1989 in the run-up to Bundy’s execution, Bill Hagmaier meets with him in prison in order to determine the psychology behind his murders and to get closure for the families of his victims.

No one believed Bundy would talk to Hagmaier, let alone indulge him in his darkest secrets (since Bundy even declined a $50,000 dollar interview with a TV network, according to the film.)

Sealey’s movie is based on chilling true-life transcripts between Hagmaier and Bundy as we watch their strange and unexpected relationship evolve.

The film shows just the right balance of charm and menace in Bundy, while also the supposition that he could be someone who lives next door to us, or even, an FBI agent, as he makes Hagmaier question what life he could have led if he had just made a few different choices.

This film isn’t sensational like the aforementioned ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ or some of the documentaries that have been criticised of romanticising and obsessing over Bundy, so if you’re looking for action then this isn’t it. It is, however, brilliantly shot and understated, with historic shots from the 80’s intertwined with what feels like the intimate and real conversations between a serial killer and an FBI agent.

