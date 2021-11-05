EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer under fire for mandatory Covid vaccine protests

Eastenders’ actress Patsy Palmer is facing backlash after taking part in a Los Angeles ‘freedom march’ protesting against mandatory Covid vaccines.

Eastenders’ actress Patsy Palmer is facing backlash after taking part in a Los Angeles ‘freedom march’ protesting against mandatory Covid vaccines, despite claiming she is not an anti-vaxer.

The Los Angeles school district announced in September that all students aged 12 and older are required to be vaccinated against Covid if they attend classes in person.

The former Eastenders actress who played Bianca Jackson for years lives in LA with her children Charley, 29, Fenton, 20, Emilia, 19 and 10-year-old Bertie.

She posted a photograph of herself on Instagram holding a placard that read: “Freedom Over Force.”

In another picture, her placard read: “Not anti-vax. We are anti-mandate.”

On her Instagram Stories Patsy wrote: “I am pro freedom for myself and my children. I am pro love for the human race. I am not anti-vax.”

“What anyone chooses to do with their bodies is their choice. Why is that such a terrible thing all of a sudden?”

“When my child is healthy and happy and cannot go to the school he wants and is forced to wear a mask outside in 100 degree heat playing sport… I am anti that. I’m a mother, I want the best for all children.”

Some of the actress’ fans congratulated her for her posts, including former Corrie actress Denise Welch, who wrote: “Oh my God Patsy, I can’t wait to get out there!”

However many didn’t agree, with one person writing: “Very easy to preach from a privileged life in LA.”

Another said: “Omg….you all want to try living in a country that truly takes away peoples freedom.”

A third posted: “You literally live in the richest country in the world with all the freedoms and privileges in the world.”

While a fourth wrote: “You can choose Patsy. Vax or no vax nobody is pinning you down to have it. That is freedom of choice.”

Patsy responded by writing: “Today I took part in a peaceful protest.”

“We were joined by all kinds of lovely people. So sad to see the media already labelling the people to make it look like it was a bad thing.”

“We were mostly mums & dads standing up for our childrens health and well-being. Some were standing up for healthcare workers losing there jobs, some were teachers some were fire fighters.”

“If we don’t do that who will?”

Patsy said she wasn’t the sort of person who would usually go on a protest or march, but felt she had to because “things are getting out of control.”