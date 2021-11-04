Showbiz legend Lionel Blair dead aged 92



Lionel Blair, the legendary showbiz personality, has died today, Thursday, November 4, aged 92. This was confirmed by his management company, who reported that he passed while surrounded by his family. “He got to a very ripe old age, he was loved by his family, and I think he died in their company, which is lovely”, commented his agent.

A performer, dancer, choreographer, actor, and presenter, who really was a ‘National Treasure’, Lionel was a regular on British television screens throughout the 1970s and ’80s.

He fronted memorable TV quizzes, and was the second presenter of the British version of Name That Tune in the 1980s. He was also one of the team captains on Give Us a Clue from 1979 until the early 1990s.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lionel was the main star of many pantomimes throughout his career, where he made a huge name for himself. More recently he appeared in The Real Marigold Hotel, and Celebrity Big Brother.

The great entertainer was born in Montreal, Canada, christened Henry Lionel Ogus, moving to the UK with his family at the age of two, where they settled in Stamford Hill in London.

Attending the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford in 1944, a young star-to-be began performing in stage plays. From there, he moved on to the West End, but decided to pack up acting in 1947 and changed his artist name to Lionel Blair.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.