One schoolgirl dead, 2 injured after car incident outside Madrid school



A 6-year-old girl has died and two others, aged 10 and 12 years old, are seriously injured after being run over this afternoon by a vehicle at the exit of a school in the Madrid neighborhood of Mirasierra. This was confirmed to Europa Press by a spokesperson from 112 Emergencias Madrid.

The incident occurred outside the Fomento Montealto school located on Calle La Maso in Madrid, at around 5.30pm, at the end of classes. Municipal Police are investigating the cause of the accident n the Fuencarral-El Pardo district.

As a result of the strong impact, all three have suffered serious injuries, and the youngest girl entered cardiorespiratory arrest. Patrols of municipal police officers and City Council firefighters were deployed to the location. They applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres until the arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection medical unit.

Two emergency camps were set up but they were unable to save the life of the youngest girl. The other two children were transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Niño Jesus in the capital. Madrid, where they were reportedly admitted in a serious condition.

This incident has obviously caused great consternation among the parents who were present at the time, collecting their kids. Calle La Maso has been cordoned off by the police, as an investigation continues. The school is located near a busy roundabout, as reported by larazon.es.

