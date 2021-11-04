Killers crimes described as unprecedented in British legal history

David Fuller has today, Thursday, November 4, at Maidstone Crown Court, admitted to committing the murders of two young women in 1987, and has reportedly confessed to also sexually defiling up to 80 corpses, including those of children.

Fuller, from Heathfield in East Sussex, now aged 67, has confessed to beating both Caroline Pearce and Wendy Knell to death back in 1987. These slayings took place in their flats in Kent back in 1987, and became known as the ‘Bedsit Murders’. They were, until recently, the longest unsolved murder cases in British criminal history, but were solved with the help of new DNA technology.

During his trial, he had at first admitted killing the two women but pleaded manslaughter, on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Four days into the trial, he has changed his admission to that of murder, and, as a result, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

After admitting to murder, it was revealed that the pervert, thanks to his job as a technical supervisor at a hospital, was able to commit at least 80 more offences, but police believe this number could be a lot higher in reality.

After a judge lifted a reporting ban. Fuller – who is married with a son – can now be revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders. A police source said, “The extent and scale of his offending are likely to be unprecedented in this country”.

These gruesome crimes of necrophilia were allegedly carried out between 2008 and November 2020, in two mortuaries at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, and Tunbridge Wells Hospital in nearby Pembury. He was still working for the latter when he was arrested.

His perverted activities were only uncovered when investigating officers located four computer hard drives. Millions of indecent images were reportedly contained in these drives, along with what were described as homemade videos of “unimaginable depravity”. Fuller’s oldest victim was 100 years old, and his youngest, just nine.

Charges against the 67-year-old include taking indecent images of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image involving sexual interference with a corpse, and the sexual penetration of a corpse. One single charge is related to 25 deceased females, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

