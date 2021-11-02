Halloween celebrations in Spain kept police forces occupied



Halloween parties organised across Spain on Sunday, October 31, kept the various security forces busy, although the advent of rainfall helped to quell the expected number of macro bottles.

Valencia ended the celebrations with 32 arrested, while in Sevilla, a total of 2,856 people were evicted from parties. In the capital, Madrid saw 73 underage drinkers getting into trouble with law enforcement.

During the early hours of Monday, November 1, Sevilla Local Police had to evict a total 2,856 individuals from just four establishments. This was as a result of serious breaches being discovered, including emergency doors being blocked, and exceeding the legal maximum capacity of customers.

The Arenal neighborhood was the setting for the first two incidents. Both premises were subsequently sealed off by the police, with 468 people being evicted.

Then, later on, are around 3:25am, a nightclub in the Viapol area was closed by officers, along with two adjoining venues. These establishments had exit doors lacking panic bars, and were blocked off by furniture. 600 people were evicted as a result.

One hour later, the police proceeded to evict 1,788 people from the interior of premises located in the Carretera Amarilla Industrial Park. Here, the offence was generalised non-compliance with Covid-19 measures regarding the use of masks, and the maintenance of safety distances.



In the Valencian Community, the special controls carried out on Halloween night have ended with the arrest of 32 people, the drawing up of 56 reports for infractions, and the intervention of the police in several fights. The arrests took place in Castellon (1), Valencia (10), and Alicante (21). According to Gloria Calero, the government delegate in this community, the operation went off without major incidents in most towns in the region.