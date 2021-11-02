DGT can fine you up to €500 for breaking this traffic law

By
Chris King
-
0
The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is currently making a point of clamping down on all aspects of road safety, and the bad habits that some drivers continue to exploit on the roads in Spain. As a result, drivers might find themselves being fined for actions they got away with previously. For the new breed of traffic cops, and the tools at their disposal, breaking the laws of the road are much easier for them to spot.

One action that the DGT and its traffic officers always monitor is whether or not the safety distances on the roads are being respected. “Respect the safety distance. It is your protective shield. Don’t you know how to calculate it?”, is what the DGT posted on its official Twitter account earlier this month. In this tweet, shown below, they advise how to circulate while maintaining the proper distance:

The DGT offers a simple trick that drivers can implement to check if you are respecting the safety distance or not. First, look for a landmark on the road, such as a sign, or a stationary point. If the vehicle in front has time to get to it while you say, “one thousand one hundred and one, one thousand one hundred and two”, it means that you are maintaining an adequate separation.

If you could not finish saying the phrase, it would mean that you are not far enough away from the vehicle in front to be able to avoid a serious impact in the event of braking, or another incident on the road.


If you do not respect the safety distance, and get caught breaking this law, you could face a fine from the DGT of up to €500, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Chris King
