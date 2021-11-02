DGT can fine you up to €500 for breaking this traffic law

The DGT offers a simple trick that drivers can implement to check if you are respecting the safety distance or not. First, look for a landmark on the road, such as a sign, or a stationary point. If the vehicle in front has time to get to it while you say, “one thousand one hundred and one, one thousand one hundred and two”, it means that you are maintaining an adequate separation.

If you could not finish saying the phrase, it would mean that you are not far enough away from the vehicle in front to be able to avoid a serious impact in the event of braking, or another incident on the road.

If you do not respect the safety distance, and get caught breaking this law, you could face a fine from the DGT of up to €500, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

Si no se mantiene la distancia, en caso de frenada brusca se produciría una colisión en cadena y al ser vehículos pesados los daños serían aún más graves. ➡️Conducción temeraria con sanción de 500€ y 6 puntos El #VAR de las infracciones en #carretera 👉https://t.co/gWvj0SFh8N pic.twitter.com/5BL4gw16kx — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) May 23, 2021

