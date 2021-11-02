DGT can fine you up to €500 for breaking this traffic law
The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is currently making a point of clamping down on all aspects of road safety, and the bad habits that some drivers continue to exploit on the roads in Spain. As a result, drivers might find themselves being fined for actions they got away with previously. For the new breed of traffic cops, and the tools at their disposal, breaking the laws of the road are much easier for them to spot.
Respeta la distancia de seguridad. Es tu escudo protector. ¿No sabes calcularla?
Aquí tienes un truco👉 Cuenta 1101, 1102 https://t.co/3Tjlt052Jd pic.twitter.com/KOo9aZXelv
— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) October 9, 2021
The DGT offers a simple trick that drivers can implement to check if you are respecting the safety distance or not. First, look for a landmark on the road, such as a sign, or a stationary point. If the vehicle in front has time to get to it while you say, “one thousand one hundred and one, one thousand one hundred and two”, it means that you are maintaining an adequate separation.
If you could not finish saying the phrase, it would mean that you are not far enough away from the vehicle in front to be able to avoid a serious impact in the event of braking, or another incident on the road.
If you do not respect the safety distance, and get caught breaking this law, you could face a fine from the DGT of up to €500, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
Si no se mantiene la distancia, en caso de frenada brusca se produciría una colisión en cadena y al ser vehículos pesados los daños serían aún más graves.
➡️Conducción temeraria con sanción de 500€ y 6 puntos
El #VAR de las infracciones en #carretera 👉https://t.co/gWvj0SFh8N pic.twitter.com/5BL4gw16kx
— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) May 23, 2021
