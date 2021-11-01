Teen dies at unlicensed bar and eight others poisoned

Teen dies at an unlicensed bar. Eight other people are believed to have been poisoned by carbon monoxide in Spain’s Azuqueca de Henares.

Tragically a 15-year-old girl has died. Eight other people have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident took place in Azuqueca de Henares in Guadalajara. It is believed the incident was caused by the poor combustion of a generator.

As reported by La Sexta, the Guardia Civil were alerted to a missing teen. The teenager’s parents did not know where their child was but were able to give the Guardia Civil a possible location.

Officers from the Guardia Civil went to a location indicated by the parents. The officers entered the premises. The officers were greeted with the sight of a person’s feet. The unconscious people were then discovered.

The officers quickly removed the people from the premises. They had reportedly been discovered in a bar that did not have a licence. One child died due to the incident. A 15-year-old girl was rushed to the ICU. A further two people have also been admitted to the ICU.

The carbon monoxide also affected two Guardia Civil officers. They received treatment but have now been discharged.

Initial investigations have revealed that a generator with poor combustion could be to blame. The investigation so far believes that carbon monoxide poisoning had affected all the people discovered.

The shocking incident occurred on the Avenida de la Constitución, in Azuqueca de Henares during the early hours of Monday morning, November 1. All the affected people were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

