Spain fights against a Christmas without gin and wine. Trade is booming in the hotel and catering industry after coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed. People have been alarmed as some alcoholic brands have been in danger of running out. This is particularly true of international brands that have been hit with issues due to Brexit and the lack of lorry drivers. Questions have been raised over whether Christmas is in danger.

Bosco Torremocha, director of Espirituosos España, the association of high alcoholic beverage manufacturers spoke to El Diario. Torremocha commented: “Seven out of every 10 bottles of spirits are sold in the trade and with the reopening there has been a peak in supply, with everyone ordering at the same time. These are purchases that the trade may not make again for a year.”

Problems have also been seen due to a lack of raw materials. Transport issues are also causing problems.

Torremocha explained: “All this has meant that in some cases, not in all categories or in the best-selling brands, there have been stock issues and a certain amount of nervousness is being transmitted”,

“We have had more orders in a few weeks than in the last two years and there have been problems to deliver them, but in two or three weeks it will tend to normalise.

The spirit sector saw a dramatic drop in sales during 2020. This meant that production slowed.

Demand for spirits and wine is now booming. José Luis Benítez Robredo, director general of the Spanish Wine Federation (FEV) commented on the increased demand for wine. He said: “When the horizon cleared, the catering industry started to fill warehouses and there has been a strong increase in demand”,

“It is a phenomenon of replenishment.”

The industry is working hard to ensure that Christmas will be plentiful. Torremocha commented: “We are convinced that the situation will normalise before the end of the year and that there will be no problems for Christmas,”

“Those companies that have the biggest problems are working triple shifts to be able to meet orders; and the problems of supplies, bottles, cartons, or labels, is something that we are seeing is tending to ease”.

International spirit brands could still have problems though.

