THE town of San Pedro Alcantara is represented on the Marbella Council by two members of the OSP political party which was founded in 2006 to try to ensure that San Pedro had a voice.

By 2011 it has three elected councillors and although this has been reduced to two but the town which has a population of more than 35,000 people has received a certain amount of autonomy and has its own mayor’s office.

One of the things it has fought for over the years has been the new health centre which has literally taken more than a decade to complete and even now, two months after the work was finished it still remains unopened whilst medical staff and patients have to continue to use the old, run-down centre next door.

It was in September that the Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz said that it would be opened immediately but the doors are still locked.

The OSP continue to fight for an opening date and one of its Councillors recently attend a Council session wearing a tee shirt which simply stated “San Pedro wants its health centre”.

