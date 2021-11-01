Ryanair set to sell discount tickets in a bid to fill its planes during the winter.

Ryanair is the largest airline in Europe according to passenger numbers. The airline aims to recover passenger numbers that dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. Ryanair believes that this “will require continuing price stimulation.”

The airline has revealed that during the first half of its financial year its losses have improved.

During the six months leading up to the end of September, the airline reported that it had lost 48 million euros after tax. It appeared that the airline had made a profit of over 220 million euros over its second quarter. The rollout of Covid vaccines saw travel resume and more flights take place.

This is the first time that the company have reported a quarterly profit since 2019. The last profit was seen in the final three months of the year. The coronavirus then hit and the airline struggled.

The low-cost airline has its headquarters in Ireland’s Dublin. The airline was founded in 1985 by Tony Ryan. In October Ryanair operated over 70,000 flights. This meant that the airline had a strong finish to the summer. Flights were said to be 84 per cent full.

Michael O’Leary is the chief executive of Ryanair. He believes that the airline can expect a strong recovery as it heads into the summer season next year. The Ryanair boss has predicted that winter could be tough though.

Ryanair hopes to carry 225 million passengers a year by 2026.

