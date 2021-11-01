Nine firefighters die after being trapped in a collapsed cave in Brazil.

The shocking accident happened when the firefighters were on a training mission. Nine firefighters have died and one person was rescued after they were trapped inside a cave for hours on Sunday, October 31. According to official sources, the cave had collapsed in a city in the state of Sao Paulo.

The group of 28 civilian firefighters were training at the Dos Bocas cave. The cave is located in the city of Altinópolis. The firefighters were trapped when the cave collapsed in the early hours of the morning. According to reports, 12 people were trapped inside when part of the cave collapsed.

One person was fortunately rescued alive according to the Sao Paulo fire brigade. The person was rushed to a hospital in the region. They were suffering from hypothermia and multiple fractures. The nine people who died have not yet been identified.

Commander Rodrigo Leal commented: “The rescue is very difficult because of the situation. It is more than a kilometre to reach the area. There was a collapse of part of the cave and we are working very cautiously to preserve the lives of the teams.”

The governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria is at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. He took to Twitter and said: “I am following with great attention the rescue of civilian firefighters who were trapped in the collapse of a cave in Altinópolis.”

“I have ordered all the support and resources necessary for the rescue.” 75 firefighters and rescue workers are involved in the rescue attempts.

