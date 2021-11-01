Meghan Markle has ‘skeletons in her closet’, according to a Royal author.

Tom Bower is a writer known for his unauthorised biographies. This includes biographies of Richard Branson and Boris Johnson. Bower’s latest book on the Duchess of Sussex will be released soon. The author claims that Meghan has “skeletons in the closet.”

Bower also believes that Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father has embarrassing details to release on the Royal.

Bower spoke to Closer magazine. He commented on the Duchess of Sussex’s relationships with her family.

“She was really family-orientated when she was younger, but she seems to have completely erased memories of that and disowned him [dad Thomas],” revealed Bower.

“Similarly, she cut off her ex-husband when her career started taking off.

“She seems to me to be a very ambitious, unforgiving person. But I think, much to her dismay, more will come out.”

He added: “I think Thomas is keeping some things back and that he has a lot of embarrassing stuff on her. There are skeletons in the closet and, when provoked, I think the secrets could all come out.”

Thomas recently made an appearance on Good Morning Britain. He commented on the strained relationship with his daughter.

“I don’t know what changed her,” revealed Thomas.

“She’s never been that way before and once she hooked up with Harry she changed.

“I understand she hooked up with Soho Club and a different group of people, but she has pretty much disowned both sides of her family and I don’t understand the reason for it.”

