Man who blinded colleague in a bar brawl faces prison

Man who blinded a colleague in a bar brawl faces eight years in prison.

The Almeria public prosecutor’s office is asking for a sentence of eight years in prison. The prosecutor hopes to see the man who is accused of blinding his co-working in one eye sentenced to a lengthy stay in prison. The prosecutor’s office has also called for the attacker to be kept away from the victim for 12 years. A compensation payment of 37,850 euros has also been demanded.

The trial is set to take place on November 16. The trial will be held at the Provincial Court in Almeria.

According to Europa Press, the suspect is accused of a crime of injury under article 149.1 of the Penal Code. This could result in a sentence of between six and 12 years. The article deals with the loss or disablement of limbs or major organs. It also deals with the loss of physical senses.

The shocking attack took place on November 17, 2017, according to the prosecution. The accused had been at a bar at around 11pm with his co-worker. The bar was located on the boulevard of Vicar-La Gangosa. The colleagues had been having a few drinks together.

According to reports without warning the attack happened. “Without saying a word” the man began to punch his colleague in the face. The colleague fell to the ground. The accused then “continued hitting him.” The accused then left the bar premises.

The victim suffered from multiple broken bones in his face. Due to the severity of the injuries to his left eye, he was left blind in that eye. It took the man 45 days to heal from his injuries.

The victim spent five days in hospital after the attack. He was then incapacitated for the rest of the 45 days.

