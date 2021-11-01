Man stabbed in Toledo during violent mugging

Man stabbed in Toledo in violent robbery. The 21-year-old was returning home after a night out when he was fatally attacked.

The young man, a resident of Santa María de Benquerencia, was stabbed with a large knife near his home in Toledo and died in the early hours of October 31, at approximately 2.30 am.

The man stabbed in Toledo was a victim of a violent mugging on Calle Río Guadiloba, which is very close to his home on Calle Tiétar. He was with a friend in the area of Polígono del Parque Lineal, when they were approached by an individual who demanded money. This then escalated with one of the men being stabbed.

Sources of the Policia Nacional confirmed the facts in a press statement, except for the type of weapon used in the deadly knife attack, which has not yet been found. In social networks there is talk that it could be a katana sword, although this has not been confirmed by the police.

At the moment, the only witness to the events is the friend, who has been slightly injured in the face with the same weapon. The Toledo Judicial Police are still investigating what happened and there are still no detainees. Agents of the local and national police, an emergency doctor and a mobile ICU all came to the scene of the crime.

The stabbed man was pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of the emergency services who were unable to save his life.

Apparently, the attacker was covered by a mask. Sources from the National Police have not confirmed what kind of design was on the mask, although social media rumours that it was a Halloween mask with the face of a skull. The investigations into this heinous crime are still ongoing.

