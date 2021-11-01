Malaga province shopping centres open on November 1 holiday

Malaga province shopping centres and supermarkets open on November 1 holiday



With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, and coinciding with the clocks going back, it has made a perfect long weekend for many. The All Saints bridge, today, Monday, November 1, will give shoppers the chance to head out to the stores on their day off if they feel so inclined. A large number of the commercial centres will be open as normal in Malaga province.

In the capital itself, department stores such as El Corte Ingles, the Vialia shopping centre, La Rosaleda, Plaza Mayor, the Larios centre, Malaga Nostrum, and Los Patios, will all continue with their usual opening hours this Monday, November 1. They will be joined by the Muelle Uno stores, which will also be open for the holiday.

At the provincial level, the La Cañada shopping center will remain open as normal. The El Corte Ingles stores in Puerto Banus, and Mijas, remain open, as do the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola; La Veronica in Antequera; La Trocha, in Coin, El Ingenio in Velez Malaga, and the Rincon de la Victoria shopping centre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Filling the shopping cart for the new month will also be a possibility for those who have to go to the supermarket. Some of the large food chains that will open their doors in the province of Malaga are, Aldi, Carrefour, Alcampo, and Dia. Mercadona though, as is customary on public holidays, will be closed today, Monday, November 1.

It is, of course, advisable to first look online for any of the stores you might be thinking of visiting, just to double-check their opening times, or special information they might be announcing, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.